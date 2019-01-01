QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
12.49
Shares
19.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk is engaged in chemicals distribution. The company has four segments. The Trading and distribution segment, which accounts for most of the total revenue, distributes industrial and retail petroleum products, other basic chemicals, and lubricant for the industrial, marine, mining, and commercial vehicles sectors. The Logistics services segment supplies infrastructure solutions through bulk cargo management services. The Manufacturing segment makes sorbitol liquid, powder, and adhesive materials for the wood and paper industries. The Industrial estate segments is engaged in completion of projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AKR Corporindo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy AKR Corporindo (PKCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AKR Corporindo (OTCPK: PKCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AKR Corporindo's (PKCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AKR Corporindo.

Q

What is the target price for AKR Corporindo (PKCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AKR Corporindo

Q

Current Stock Price for AKR Corporindo (PKCPF)?

A

The stock price for AKR Corporindo (OTCPK: PKCPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AKR Corporindo (PKCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AKR Corporindo.

Q

When is AKR Corporindo (OTCPK:PKCPF) reporting earnings?

A

AKR Corporindo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AKR Corporindo (PKCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AKR Corporindo.

Q

What sector and industry does AKR Corporindo (PKCPF) operate in?

A

AKR Corporindo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.