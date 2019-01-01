ñol

Peak Bio
(NASDAQ:PKBO)
$5.82
-0.25[-4.12%]
At close: Dec 20
$6.32
0.50[8.59%]
After Hours: 8:14AM EDT
Day Range5.720 - 7.00052 Wk Range0 - 10.790Open / Close6.010 / 5.820Float / Outstanding- / 20.058M
Vol / Avg.54.895K / 703.927KMkt Cap116.740MP/E-50d Avg. Price5.460
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Peak Bio Inc Stock (NASDAQ:PKBO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$15.00

Lowest Price Target1

$15.00

Consensus Price Target1

$15.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Ladenburg Thalmann

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Q

What is the target price for Peak Bio (PKBO)?

A

The latest price target for Peak Bio (NASDAQ: PKBO) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on November 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting PKBO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 157.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

What is the most recent analyst rating for Peak Bio (PKBO)?

A

The latest analyst rating for Peak Bio (NASDAQ: PKBO) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Peak Bio initiated their buy rating.

Q

When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Peak Bio (PKBO)?

A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Peak Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Peak Bio was filed on November 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2023.

Q

Is the Analyst Rating Peak Bio (PKBO) correct?

A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Peak Bio (PKBO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Peak Bio (PKBO) is trading at is $5.82, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

