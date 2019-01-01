Highest Price Target1
Lowest Price Target1
Consensus Price Target1
Analyst Rating Summary1
|Buy
|Overweight
|Hold
|Underweight
|Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1
- Ladenburg Thalmann
1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months
Analyst Ratings for Peak Bio
What is the target price for Peak Bio (PKBO)?
The latest price target for Peak Bio (NASDAQ: PKBO) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on November 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting PKBO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 157.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
What is the most recent analyst rating for Peak Bio (PKBO)?
The latest analyst rating for Peak Bio (NASDAQ: PKBO) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Peak Bio initiated their buy rating.
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Peak Bio (PKBO)?
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Peak Bio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Peak Bio was filed on November 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 4, 2023.
Is the Analyst Rating Peak Bio (PKBO) correct?
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Peak Bio (PKBO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Peak Bio (PKBO) is trading at is $5.82, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
