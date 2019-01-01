QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
59.2K/59.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
33M
Outstanding
Peakbirch Logic Inc is a multi-brand management company providing services & related products to the cannabis industry that believes its focus on and investment in marketing, brand, education to help customers make sound purchasing decision, strategic brand partnerships, and a delivery software technology will create a business with the potential to generate a sustained return on invested capital over the long-term.

PeakBirch Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PeakBirch Commerce (PKBFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PeakBirch Commerce (OTCQB: PKBFD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PeakBirch Commerce's (PKBFD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PeakBirch Commerce.

Q

What is the target price for PeakBirch Commerce (PKBFD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PeakBirch Commerce

Q

Current Stock Price for PeakBirch Commerce (PKBFD)?

A

The stock price for PeakBirch Commerce (OTCQB: PKBFD) is $0.0554 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 20:36:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PeakBirch Commerce (PKBFD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PeakBirch Commerce.

Q

When is PeakBirch Commerce (OTCQB:PKBFD) reporting earnings?

A

PeakBirch Commerce does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PeakBirch Commerce (PKBFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PeakBirch Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does PeakBirch Commerce (PKBFD) operate in?

A

PeakBirch Commerce is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.