PJT Partners
(NYSE:PJT)
76.13
0.29[0.38%]
At close: Jun 1
76.05
-0.0800[-0.11%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low74.41 - 76.47
52 Week High/Low54.48 - 89.5
Open / Close76.35 / 76.05
Float / Outstanding23.8M / 39.8M
Vol / Avg.202K / 200K
Mkt Cap3B
P/E30.75
50d Avg. Price66.98
Div / Yield1/1.32%
Payout Ratio16.22
EPS0.64
Total Float23.8M

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT), Key Statistics

PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3.1B
Trailing P/E
30.75
Forward P/E
15.77
PE Ratio (TTM)
30.75
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.11
Price / Book (mrq)
23.27
Price / EBITDA
11.01
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
10.69
Earnings Yield
3.25%
Price change 1 M
1.15
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.59
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
3.26
Tangible Book value per share
-1.64
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
308.8M
Total Assets
963.9M
Total Liabilities
308.8M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.26
Gross Margin
35.36%
Net Margin
10.44%
EBIT Margin
23.51%
EBITDA Margin
25.26%
Operating Margin
23.51%