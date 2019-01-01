Indocement Tunggal (OTC:PITPY), Dividends

Indocement Tunggal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Indocement Tunggal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Indocement Tunggal. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.19 on July 20, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for Indocement Tunggal (PITPY). The last dividend payout was on July 20, 2012 and was $1.19
There are no upcoming dividends for Indocement Tunggal (PITPY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.19 on July 20, 2012
Indocement Tunggal has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) was $1.19 and was paid out next on July 20, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.