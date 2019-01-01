ñol

Indocement Tunggal
(OTCPK:PITPY)
6.99
00
At close: May 11
8.0152
1.0252[14.67%]
After Hours: 7:10AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.47 - 8.71
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 352.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E22.97
50d Avg. Price7.15
Div / Yield0.51/7.23%
Payout Ratio113.78
EPS515.9
Total Float-

Indocement Tunggal (OTC:PITPY), Dividends

Indocement Tunggal issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Indocement Tunggal generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 20, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Indocement Tunggal Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indocement Tunggal. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.19 on July 20, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indocement Tunggal (PITPY). The last dividend payout was on July 20, 2012 and was $1.19

Q
How much per share is the next Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indocement Tunggal (PITPY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.19 on July 20, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Indocement Tunggal (OTCPK:PITPY)?
A

Indocement Tunggal has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) was $1.19 and was paid out next on July 20, 2012.

