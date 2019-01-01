QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.51/6.01%
52 Wk
6.47 - 8.98
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
141.47
Open
-
P/E
23.53
EPS
1688.8
Shares
368.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and cement-related products. The firm operates in three segments cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates quarries. The Cement segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, sells cement under the Tiga Roda brand, primarily to retailers and the residential construction industry. The Ready-Mix Concrete segment sells concrete to the building and construction industries.

Indocement Tunggal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indocement Tunggal (OTCPK: PITPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indocement Tunggal's (PITPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indocement Tunggal.

Q

What is the target price for Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indocement Tunggal

Q

Current Stock Price for Indocement Tunggal (PITPY)?

A

The stock price for Indocement Tunggal (OTCPK: PITPY) is $8.42 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 20:50:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 20, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2012.

Q

When is Indocement Tunggal (OTCPK:PITPY) reporting earnings?

A

Indocement Tunggal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indocement Tunggal.

Q

What sector and industry does Indocement Tunggal (PITPY) operate in?

A

Indocement Tunggal is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.