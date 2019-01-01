QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
0.08/10.38%
52 Wk
0.78 - 0.92
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
140.63
Open
-
P/E
22.66
EPS
168.88
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and cement-related products. The firm operates in three segments cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates quarries. The Cement segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, sells cement under the Tiga Roda brand, primarily to retailers and the residential construction industry. The Ready-Mix Concrete segment sells concrete to the building and construction industries.

Analyst Ratings

Indocement Tunggal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indocement Tunggal (PITPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indocement Tunggal (OTCPK: PITPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Indocement Tunggal's (PITPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indocement Tunggal.

Q

What is the target price for Indocement Tunggal (PITPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indocement Tunggal

Q

Current Stock Price for Indocement Tunggal (PITPF)?

A

The stock price for Indocement Tunggal (OTCPK: PITPF) is $0.811 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 20:56:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indocement Tunggal (PITPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indocement Tunggal.

Q

When is Indocement Tunggal (OTCPK:PITPF) reporting earnings?

A

Indocement Tunggal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indocement Tunggal (PITPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indocement Tunggal.

Q

What sector and industry does Indocement Tunggal (PITPF) operate in?

A

Indocement Tunggal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.