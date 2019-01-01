QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/25.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
74.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
244.2M
Outstanding
Essential Metals Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration. Its projects include the Blair-Golden Ridge Gold & Nickel Project, Dome North Lithium Project, Juglah Dome Gold Project, and others.

Essential Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Essential Metals (PIONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Essential Metals (OTCPK: PIONF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Essential Metals's (PIONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Essential Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Essential Metals (PIONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Essential Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Essential Metals (PIONF)?

A

The stock price for Essential Metals (OTCPK: PIONF) is $0.305 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:35:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Essential Metals (PIONF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Essential Metals.

Q

When is Essential Metals (OTCPK:PIONF) reporting earnings?

A

Essential Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Essential Metals (PIONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Essential Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Essential Metals (PIONF) operate in?

A

Essential Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.