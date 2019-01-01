PT Malindo Feedmill Tbk is an Indonesia based company engaged in the poultry feeds industry and day old chicken farm. The company's chief business segments are Feedmill segment, Breeder segment, Broiler segment, and Food Processing segment. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Feedmill segment in which the company produces animal feed such as breeder feed, chicken broiler feed, chicken layer feed, swine feed, and other animal feed products. The company produces and markets Parent Stock and Day Old Chick in the Chicken breeding segment.