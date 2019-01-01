QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-49
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Malindo Feedmill Tbk is an Indonesia based company engaged in the poultry feeds industry and day old chicken farm. The company's chief business segments are Feedmill segment, Breeder segment, Broiler segment, and Food Processing segment. It generates the majority of the revenue from the Feedmill segment in which the company produces animal feed such as breeder feed, chicken broiler feed, chicken layer feed, swine feed, and other animal feed products. The company produces and markets Parent Stock and Day Old Chick in the Chicken breeding segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Malindo Feedmill Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malindo Feedmill (PINDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malindo Feedmill (OTCGM: PINDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Malindo Feedmill's (PINDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Malindo Feedmill.

Q

What is the target price for Malindo Feedmill (PINDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Malindo Feedmill

Q

Current Stock Price for Malindo Feedmill (PINDF)?

A

The stock price for Malindo Feedmill (OTCGM: PINDF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Malindo Feedmill (PINDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Malindo Feedmill.

Q

When is Malindo Feedmill (OTCGM:PINDF) reporting earnings?

A

Malindo Feedmill does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Malindo Feedmill (PINDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malindo Feedmill.

Q

What sector and industry does Malindo Feedmill (PINDF) operate in?

A

Malindo Feedmill is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.