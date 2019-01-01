QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Plural Industry Holding Group Co Ltd is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

Plural Industry Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plural Industry Holding (PIHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plural Industry Holding (OTCPK: PIHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plural Industry Holding's (PIHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plural Industry Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Plural Industry Holding (PIHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plural Industry Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Plural Industry Holding (PIHG)?

A

The stock price for Plural Industry Holding (OTCPK: PIHG) is $2.84 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 19:16:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plural Industry Holding (PIHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plural Industry Holding.

Q

When is Plural Industry Holding (OTCPK:PIHG) reporting earnings?

A

Plural Industry Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plural Industry Holding (PIHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plural Industry Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Plural Industry Holding (PIHG) operate in?

A

Plural Industry Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.