Indofood Sukses Makmur
(OTCPK:PIFMY)
23.15
00
At close: May 31
22.30
-0.8500[-3.67%]
After Hours: 8:23AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low19.92 - 24.45
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 175.6M
Vol / Avg.0K / 1.1K
Mkt Cap4.1B
P/E7.75
50d Avg. Price21.23
Div / Yield0.97/4.19%
Payout Ratio32.11
EPS12700
Total Float-

Indofood Sukses Makmur (OTC:PIFMY), Key Statistics

Indofood Sukses Makmur (OTC: PIFMY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6.1B
Trailing P/E
7.75
Forward P/E
7.7
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.11
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.6
Price / Book (mrq)
1.23
Price / EBITDA
3.27
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.94
Earnings Yield
12.91%
Price change 1 M
1.12
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.67
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.88
Tangible Book value per share
-10.22
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
92.7T
Total Assets
179.4T
Total Liabilities
92.7T
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.17
Gross Margin
32.1%
Net Margin
8.41%
EBIT Margin
18.28%
EBITDA Margin
19.14%
Operating Margin
20.28%