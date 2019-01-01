QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.75 - 1.36
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.64
EPS
-0.01
Shares
5M
Outstanding
Phoenix Canada Oil Co Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company. It holds minority interest investments in several mature gas fields in Western Canada.

Phoenix Canada Oil Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phoenix Canada Oil Co (PHXCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix Canada Oil Co (OTCPK: PHXCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phoenix Canada Oil Co's (PHXCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Canada Oil Co.

Q

What is the target price for Phoenix Canada Oil Co (PHXCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phoenix Canada Oil Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Phoenix Canada Oil Co (PHXCF)?

A

The stock price for Phoenix Canada Oil Co (OTCPK: PHXCF) is $0.75 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:50:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phoenix Canada Oil Co (PHXCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Canada Oil Co.

Q

When is Phoenix Canada Oil Co (OTCPK:PHXCF) reporting earnings?

A

Phoenix Canada Oil Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phoenix Canada Oil Co (PHXCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Canada Oil Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Phoenix Canada Oil Co (PHXCF) operate in?

A

Phoenix Canada Oil Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.