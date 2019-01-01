POH HUAT RES HLDG BHD by Poh Huat Resources Holdings BHD (OTC:PHURF), Dividends

POH HUAT RES HLDG BHD by Poh Huat Resources Holdings BHD issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash POH HUAT RES HLDG BHD by Poh Huat Resources Holdings BHD generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.