QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 12:54PM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Phunware Inc is a software company. It is a Multiscreen as a Service (MaaS) integrated enterprise software platform for mobile that provides companies with the products, solutions and data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize its mobile application audiences.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Phunware Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phunware (PHUNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phunware's (PHUNW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phunware.

Q

What is the target price for Phunware (PHUNW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phunware

Q

Current Stock Price for Phunware (PHUNW)?

A

The stock price for Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUNW) is $1.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phunware (PHUNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phunware.

Q

When is Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUNW) reporting earnings?

A

Phunware does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phunware (PHUNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phunware.

Q

What sector and industry does Phunware (PHUNW) operate in?

A

Phunware is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.