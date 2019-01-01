|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUNW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Phunware.
There is no analysis for Phunware
The stock price for Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUNW) is $1.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Phunware.
Phunware does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Phunware.
Phunware is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.