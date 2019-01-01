ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Primary Health Properties
(OTCPK:PHPRF)
1.83
00
At close: Apr 25
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.79 - 2.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap2.4B
P/E14.77
50d Avg. Price1.83
Div / Yield0.08/4.43%
Payout Ratio63.27
EPS-
Total Float-

Primary Health Properties (OTC:PHPRF), Dividends

Primary Health Properties issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Primary Health Properties generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Primary Health Properties Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Primary Health Properties (PHPRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primary Health Properties.

Q
What date did I need to own Primary Health Properties (PHPRF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primary Health Properties.

Q
How much per share is the next Primary Health Properties (PHPRF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primary Health Properties.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Primary Health Properties (OTCPK:PHPRF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primary Health Properties.

Browse dividends on all stocks.