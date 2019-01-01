QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.9K
Div / Yield
0.09/4.69%
52 Wk
1.9 - 2.1
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
63.27
Open
-
P/E
14.27
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Primary Health Properties PLC is a UK based real estate investment trust. It is engaged in making investments in integrated healthcare properties. Its portfolio comprises of Wincanton Healthcare, Stenhousemuir Medical Centre, Croft Medical Centre, Low Grange Health Village, Syston Health Centre, and others. The company seeks the generation of rental income and capital growth through investment in primary healthcare property in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It receives rental income on property investments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Primary Health Properties Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Primary Health Properties (PHPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Primary Health Properties (OTCPK: PHPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Primary Health Properties's (PHPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Primary Health Properties.

Q

What is the target price for Primary Health Properties (PHPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Primary Health Properties

Q

Current Stock Price for Primary Health Properties (PHPRF)?

A

The stock price for Primary Health Properties (OTCPK: PHPRF) is $1.9 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 14:57:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Primary Health Properties (PHPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Primary Health Properties.

Q

When is Primary Health Properties (OTCPK:PHPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Primary Health Properties does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Primary Health Properties (PHPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Primary Health Properties.

Q

What sector and industry does Primary Health Properties (PHPRF) operate in?

A

Primary Health Properties is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.