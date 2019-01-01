ñol

GrowLife
(OTCQB:PHOTD)
$0.0701
At close: Oct 7
GrowLife Stock (OTC:PHOTD), Quotes and News Summary

GrowLife Stock (OTC: PHOTD)

Day Range0.07 - 0.8552 Wk Range- - -Open / Close0.85 / 0.07Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.21K / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-1.5
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
GrowLife Inc operates as a cultivation facility service provider for the production of organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. It offers general hydroponic growing equipment including indoor lighting systems, growing mediums, soils, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, growing accessories, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries.
GrowLife Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy GrowLife (PHOTD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of GrowLife (OTCQB: PHOTD) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are GrowLife's (PHOTD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for GrowLife.

Q
What is the target price for GrowLife (PHOTD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for GrowLife

Q
Current Stock Price for GrowLife (PHOTD)?
A

The stock price for GrowLife (OTCQB: PHOTD) is $0.07005 last updated October 7, 2022, 7:56 PM UTC.

Q
Does GrowLife (PHOTD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GrowLife.

Q
When is GrowLife (OTCQB:PHOTD) reporting earnings?
A

GrowLife does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is GrowLife (PHOTD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for GrowLife.

Q
What sector and industry does GrowLife (PHOTD) operate in?
A

GrowLife is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.