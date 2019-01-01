PhosAgro PJSC produces and distributes fertilizer to the agricultural industry. The company has two segments organized by product: phosphate and nitrogen. The phosphate segment mines apatite-nepheline ore, then processes the ore into sulphate of potash fertilizer. The nitrogen segment produces nitrogen and ammonia-based fertilizers. To compete on cost, the firm controls its logistics operations through the ownership of ships, ports, and railroad cars. PhosAgro generates revenue throughout the world, with Russia and Europe being its biggest markets.