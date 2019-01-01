QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
11.3 - 17.64
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/0.8K
Div / Yield
2.54/13.36%
52 Wk
17.01 - 26.6
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
55.94
Open
17.64
P/E
4.49
EPS
108
Shares
388.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
PhosAgro PJSC produces and distributes fertilizer to the agricultural industry. The company has two segments organized by product: phosphate and nitrogen. The phosphate segment mines apatite-nepheline ore, then processes the ore into sulphate of potash fertilizer. The nitrogen segment produces nitrogen and ammonia-based fertilizers. To compete on cost, the firm controls its logistics operations through the ownership of ships, ports, and railroad cars. PhosAgro generates revenue throughout the world, with Russia and Europe being its biggest markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PhosAgro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PhosAgro (PHOJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PhosAgro (OTCPK: PHOJY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PhosAgro's (PHOJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PhosAgro.

Q

What is the target price for PhosAgro (PHOJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PhosAgro

Q

Current Stock Price for PhosAgro (PHOJY)?

A

The stock price for PhosAgro (OTCPK: PHOJY) is $16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:54:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PhosAgro (PHOJY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is PhosAgro (OTCPK:PHOJY) reporting earnings?

A

PhosAgro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PhosAgro (PHOJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PhosAgro.

Q

What sector and industry does PhosAgro (PHOJY) operate in?

A

PhosAgro is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.