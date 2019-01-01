ñol

PulteGroup
(NYSE:PHM)
44.955
-0.305[-0.67%]
At close: Jun 1
44.92
-0.0350[-0.08%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low44.63 - 45.7
52 Week High/Low39.61 - 58.83
Open / Close45.55 / 44.92
Float / Outstanding184.1M / 237.6M
Vol / Avg.2M / 3M
Mkt Cap10.7B
P/E5.57
50d Avg. Price42.99
Div / Yield0.6/1.33%
Payout Ratio7.13
EPS1.84
Total Float184.1M

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), Key Statistics

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
11.5B
Trailing P/E
5.57
Forward P/E
4.2
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.54
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.8
Price / Book (mrq)
1.45
Price / EBITDA
4.15
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.14
Earnings Yield
17.96%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.71
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
31.2
Tangible Book value per share
30.59
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5.8B
Total Assets
13.2B
Total Liabilities
5.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.5
Gross Margin
29.21%
Net Margin
14.16%
EBIT Margin
18.82%
EBITDA Margin
19.33%
Operating Margin
18.8%