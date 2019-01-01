QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
PacificHealth Laboratories Inc is focused on development, marketing, and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance, and reach their athletic goals.

PacificHealth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PacificHealth (PHLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PacificHealth (OTCEM: PHLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PacificHealth's (PHLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PacificHealth.

Q

What is the target price for PacificHealth (PHLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PacificHealth

Q

Current Stock Price for PacificHealth (PHLI)?

A

The stock price for PacificHealth (OTCEM: PHLI) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 17:21:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PacificHealth (PHLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PacificHealth.

Q

When is PacificHealth (OTCEM:PHLI) reporting earnings?

A

PacificHealth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PacificHealth (PHLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PacificHealth.

Q

What sector and industry does PacificHealth (PHLI) operate in?

A

PacificHealth is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.