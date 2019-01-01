ñol

PLDT
(NYSE:PHI)
36.80
-0.19[-0.51%]
At close: Jun 1
36.20
-0.6000[-1.63%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low36.11 - 36.92
52 Week High/Low23.71 - 39
Open / Close36.67 / 36.79
Float / Outstanding- / 216M
Vol / Avg.33.1K / 39.1K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E14.11
50d Avg. Price36.2
Div / Yield1.65/4.46%
Payout Ratio61.43
EPS41.95
Total Float-

PLDT (NYSE:PHI), Key Statistics

PLDT (NYSE: PHI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.6B
Trailing P/E
14.11
Forward P/E
7.81
PE Ratio (TTM)
13.84
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.13
Price / Book (mrq)
3.41
Price / EBITDA
4.03
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.37
Earnings Yield
7.09%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
0.56
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.85
Tangible Book value per share
5.31
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
506.9B
Total Assets
634.1B
Total Liabilities
506.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.56
Gross Margin
90.31%
Net Margin
18.1%
EBIT Margin
28.91%
EBITDA Margin
54.07%
Operating Margin
18.33%