ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PLDT
(NYSE:PHI)
36.80
-0.19[-0.51%]
At close: Jun 1
36.20
-0.6000[-1.63%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low36.11 - 36.92
52 Week High/Low23.71 - 39
Open / Close36.67 / 36.79
Float / Outstanding- / 216M
Vol / Avg.33.1K / 39.1K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E14.11
50d Avg. Price36.2
Div / Yield1.65/4.46%
Payout Ratio61.43
EPS41.95
Total Float-

PLDT (NYSE:PHI), Dividends

PLDT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PLDT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.37%

Annual Dividend

$1.178

Last Dividend

Mar 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PLDT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PLDT (PHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLDT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on April 19, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own PLDT (PHI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLDT (PHI). The last dividend payout was on April 19, 2022 and was $0.59

Q
How much per share is the next PLDT (PHI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PLDT (PHI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on April 19, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for PLDT (NYSE:PHI)?
A

PLDT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PLDT (PHI) was $0.59 and was paid out next on April 19, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.