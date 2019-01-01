PLDT (NYSE:PHI), Dividends

PLDT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PLDT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for PLDT. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on April 19, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for PLDT (PHI). The last dividend payout was on April 19, 2022 and was $0.59
There are no upcoming dividends for PLDT (PHI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on April 19, 2022
PLDT has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PLDT (PHI) was $0.59 and was paid out next on April 19, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.