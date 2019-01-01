QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Phil-Good Products Inc provides full service injection molding. The company is also engaged in the product design, mold design, trimming, sonic welding and gluing and mold maintenance. Geographically the business activities of the group are functioned through the region of Oklahoma.

Phil-Good Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phil-Good Products (PHGD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phil-Good Products (OTCEM: PHGD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Phil-Good Products's (PHGD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phil-Good Products.

Q

What is the target price for Phil-Good Products (PHGD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phil-Good Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Phil-Good Products (PHGD)?

A

The stock price for Phil-Good Products (OTCEM: PHGD) is $3.26 last updated Wed Aug 11 2021 16:16:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phil-Good Products (PHGD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phil-Good Products.

Q

When is Phil-Good Products (OTCEM:PHGD) reporting earnings?

A

Phil-Good Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phil-Good Products (PHGD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phil-Good Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Phil-Good Products (PHGD) operate in?

A

Phil-Good Products is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.