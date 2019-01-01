QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.85 - 40
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.13
Shares
113.3M
Outstanding
Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust. It invests primarily in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. It holds an integrated in-house operating platform built on market leading expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience.

Phillips Edison Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phillips Edison (PHEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phillips Edison (OTC: PHEC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Phillips Edison's (PHEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phillips Edison.

Q

What is the target price for Phillips Edison (PHEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phillips Edison

Q

Current Stock Price for Phillips Edison (PHEC)?

A

The stock price for Phillips Edison (OTC: PHEC) is $36 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 20:43:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Phillips Edison (PHEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phillips Edison.

Q

When is Phillips Edison (OTC:PHEC) reporting earnings?

A

Phillips Edison does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phillips Edison (PHEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phillips Edison.

Q

What sector and industry does Phillips Edison (PHEC) operate in?

A

Phillips Edison is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.