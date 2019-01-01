QQQ
Prince Housing & Development Corp is a Taiwan-based real estate developer and builder with its principal business in construction, leasing, and sale of public housing, commercial buildings, recreation places, hotels, industrial parks, indoor sports, and parking lots. The company's property portfolio includes lofts, apartments, residential buildings, stores, and office buildings. It also invests in the hotel tourism industry and build-operate-transfer development projects.

Prince Housing & Dev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prince Housing & Dev (PHDVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prince Housing & Dev (OTCPK: PHDVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prince Housing & Dev's (PHDVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prince Housing & Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Prince Housing & Dev (PHDVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prince Housing & Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Prince Housing & Dev (PHDVF)?

A

The stock price for Prince Housing & Dev (OTCPK: PHDVF) is $

Q

Does Prince Housing & Dev (PHDVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prince Housing & Dev.

Q

When is Prince Housing & Dev (OTCPK:PHDVF) reporting earnings?

A

Prince Housing & Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prince Housing & Dev (PHDVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prince Housing & Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Prince Housing & Dev (PHDVF) operate in?

A

Prince Housing & Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.