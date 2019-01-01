QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PhoneBrasil International Inc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PhoneBrasil International Inc (PHBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PhoneBrasil International Inc (OTC: PHBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PhoneBrasil International Inc's (PHBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PhoneBrasil International Inc.

Q

What is the target price for PhoneBrasil International Inc (PHBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PhoneBrasil International Inc

Q

Current Stock Price for PhoneBrasil International Inc (PHBR)?

A

The stock price for PhoneBrasil International Inc (OTC: PHBR) is $0.026 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 20:18:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PhoneBrasil International Inc (PHBR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2003 to stockholders of record on December 11, 2003.

Q

When is PhoneBrasil International Inc (OTC:PHBR) reporting earnings?

A

PhoneBrasil International Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PhoneBrasil International Inc (PHBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PhoneBrasil International Inc.

Q

What sector and industry does PhoneBrasil International Inc (PHBR) operate in?

A

PhoneBrasil International Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.