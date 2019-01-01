ñol

PGG Wrightson
(OTCPK:PGWFF)
3.39
00
At close: Mar 17
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.55 - 3.39
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 75.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap255.9M
P/E14.37
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield0.19/5.72%
Payout Ratio77.8
EPS-
Total Float-

PGG Wrightson (OTC:PGWFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for PGG Wrightson

No Data

PGG Wrightson Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for PGG Wrightson (PGWFF)?
A

There is no price target for PGG Wrightson

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for PGG Wrightson (PGWFF)?
A

There is no analyst for PGG Wrightson

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for PGG Wrightson (PGWFF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for PGG Wrightson

Q
Is the Analyst Rating PGG Wrightson (PGWFF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for PGG Wrightson

