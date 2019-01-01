PGG Wrightson Ltd is an agriculture solutions provider predominantly in New Zealand. The company's reportable segments are, Agency, Retail & Water, and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from the Retail and Water segment which includes the rural supplies and fruitfed retail operations, PGG Wrightson Water, PGW Consulting, Agritrade, and ancillary sales support, supply chain, and marketing functions. The Agency segment includes rural Livestock trading activities, export livestock, wool, insurance, real estate, and finance commission. The company principally operates in New Zealand.