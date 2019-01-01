QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.55 - 2.85
Mkt Cap
208.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
75.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PGG Wrightson Ltd is an agriculture solutions provider predominantly in New Zealand. The company's reportable segments are, Agency, Retail & Water, and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from the Retail and Water segment which includes the rural supplies and fruitfed retail operations, PGG Wrightson Water, PGW Consulting, Agritrade, and ancillary sales support, supply chain, and marketing functions. The Agency segment includes rural Livestock trading activities, export livestock, wool, insurance, real estate, and finance commission. The company principally operates in New Zealand.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PGG Wrightson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PGG Wrightson (PGWFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGG Wrightson (OTCPK: PGWFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PGG Wrightson's (PGWFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PGG Wrightson.

Q

What is the target price for PGG Wrightson (PGWFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGG Wrightson

Q

Current Stock Price for PGG Wrightson (PGWFF)?

A

The stock price for PGG Wrightson (OTCPK: PGWFF) is $2.76 last updated Wed Oct 20 2021 13:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PGG Wrightson (PGWFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGG Wrightson.

Q

When is PGG Wrightson (OTCPK:PGWFF) reporting earnings?

A

PGG Wrightson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PGG Wrightson (PGWFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGG Wrightson.

Q

What sector and industry does PGG Wrightson (PGWFF) operate in?

A

PGG Wrightson is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.