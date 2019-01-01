QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.88 - 4.88
Mkt Cap
131.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.41
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PGS Software SA provides software development and IT outsourcing services in Poland. It offers nearshore software outsourcing; mobile and web; application development; continuous delivery, quality analysis, and automation; and cloud services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PGS Software Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PGS Software (PGSWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGS Software (OTCEM: PGSWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PGS Software's (PGSWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PGS Software.

Q

What is the target price for PGS Software (PGSWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGS Software

Q

Current Stock Price for PGS Software (PGSWF)?

A

The stock price for PGS Software (OTCEM: PGSWF) is $4.88 last updated Mon Jun 14 2021 16:02:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PGS Software (PGSWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGS Software.

Q

When is PGS Software (OTCEM:PGSWF) reporting earnings?

A

PGS Software does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PGS Software (PGSWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGS Software.

Q

What sector and industry does PGS Software (PGSWF) operate in?

A

PGS Software is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.