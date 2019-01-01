ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
PGS
(OTC:PGSVY)
0.4829
00
At close: Nov 4
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.35 - 0.76
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 399.7M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap193M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.07
Total Float-

PGS (OTC:PGSVY), Dividends

PGS issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PGS generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 8, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

PGS Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next PGS (PGSVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGS. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 22, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own PGS (PGSVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGS (PGSVY). The last dividend payout was on May 22, 2012 and was $0.13

Q
How much per share is the next PGS (PGSVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGS (PGSVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.13 on May 22, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for PGS (OTC:PGSVY)?
A

PGS has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PGS (PGSVY) was $0.13 and was paid out next on May 22, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.