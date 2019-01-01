PGS ASA provides images and 3D models of the subsurface beneath the ocean floor. Oil-market participants use PGS services to find oil and gas reserves worldwide. The company's complete line of products includes seismic, electromagnetic, and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The majority of revenue is derived from the multiclient segment where it initiates and manages seismic surveys, which PGS acquires, processes, markets and sells to multiple customers on a nonexclusive basis. Products and services are offered in offshore markets around the world.