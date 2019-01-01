QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 3.38
Mkt Cap
31.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
47.8M
Outstanding
York Harbour Metals Inc is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc Project, a past producing mine located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland.

York Harbour Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy York Harbour Metals (PGRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of York Harbour Metals (OTCPK: PGRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are York Harbour Metals's (PGRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for York Harbour Metals.

Q

What is the target price for York Harbour Metals (PGRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for York Harbour Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for York Harbour Metals (PGRCF)?

A

The stock price for York Harbour Metals (OTCPK: PGRCF) is $0.6551 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does York Harbour Metals (PGRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for York Harbour Metals.

Q

When is York Harbour Metals (OTCPK:PGRCF) reporting earnings?

A

York Harbour Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is York Harbour Metals (PGRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for York Harbour Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does York Harbour Metals (PGRCF) operate in?

A

York Harbour Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.