Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
57.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
574.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PetroCorp Group Inc does not currently have any operations and is seeking to identify an operating company to acquire or merge with.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PetroCorp Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PetroCorp Group (PGPXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PetroCorp Group (OTCEM: PGPXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PetroCorp Group's (PGPXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PetroCorp Group.

Q

What is the target price for PetroCorp Group (PGPXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PetroCorp Group

Q

Current Stock Price for PetroCorp Group (PGPXF)?

A

The stock price for PetroCorp Group (OTCEM: PGPXF) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:10:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PetroCorp Group (PGPXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PetroCorp Group.

Q

When is PetroCorp Group (OTCEM:PGPXF) reporting earnings?

A

PetroCorp Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PetroCorp Group (PGPXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PetroCorp Group.

Q

What sector and industry does PetroCorp Group (PGPXF) operate in?

A

PetroCorp Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.