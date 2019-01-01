QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
255K/361.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
2.74
EPS
0
Shares
162.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Pan Global Corp is a shell company.

Pan Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pan Global (PGLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pan Global (OTCPK: PGLO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pan Global's (PGLO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pan Global.

Q

What is the target price for Pan Global (PGLO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pan Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Pan Global (PGLO)?

A

The stock price for Pan Global (OTCPK: PGLO) is $0.008 last updated Today at 6:38:10 PM.

Q

Does Pan Global (PGLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pan Global.

Q

When is Pan Global (OTCPK:PGLO) reporting earnings?

A

Pan Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pan Global (PGLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pan Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Pan Global (PGLO) operate in?

A

Pan Global is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.