P2 Gold
(OTCQB:PGLDF)
$0.3331
At close: Sep 14
P2 Gold Stock (OTC:PGLDF), Quotes and News Summary

P2 Gold Stock (OTC: PGLDF)

Day Range- - -52 Wk Range0.33 - 0.33Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / 80M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.5KMkt Cap26.7MP/E-50d Avg. Price0.33
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.01
P2 Gold Inc is a junior mining, exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties primarily in British Columbia, Canada and the western United States. Its property portfolio includes the Silver Reef Property, Todd Creek Property, Lost Cabin Property and others.
P2 Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy P2 Gold (PGLDF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of P2 Gold (OTCQB: PGLDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are P2 Gold's (PGLDF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for P2 Gold.

Q
What is the target price for P2 Gold (PGLDF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for P2 Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for P2 Gold (PGLDF)?
A

The stock price for P2 Gold (OTCQB: PGLDF) is $0.33305 last updated September 14, 2022, 7:56 PM UTC.

Q
Does P2 Gold (PGLDF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for P2 Gold.

Q
When is P2 Gold (OTCQB:PGLDF) reporting earnings?
A

P2 Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is P2 Gold (PGLDF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for P2 Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does P2 Gold (PGLDF) operate in?
A

P2 Gold is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.