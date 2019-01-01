QQQ
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PGI Energy Inc is an energy holding company. Its purpose is to acquire assets in the proven producing oil and gas assets, refinery and pipeline sectors of the energy industry and other synergistic assets. The company has formed several partnerships to grow its core business organically through strategic alliances diversifying its interest in green energy through biomass production, waste to energy, wood pellets production, syn gas, bio char production and plastics to synthetic crude. It has several core divisions which provide support to its operations and customers such as PGI Transportation & Logistics, and PGI Commodities Trading.

PGI Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PGI Energy (PGIE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGI Energy (OTCEM: PGIE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PGI Energy's (PGIE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PGI Energy.

Q

What is the target price for PGI Energy (PGIE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGI Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for PGI Energy (PGIE)?

A

The stock price for PGI Energy (OTCEM: PGIE) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:22:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PGI Energy (PGIE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGI Energy.

Q

When is PGI Energy (OTCEM:PGIE) reporting earnings?

A

PGI Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PGI Energy (PGIE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGI Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does PGI Energy (PGIE) operate in?

A

PGI Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.