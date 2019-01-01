PGI Energy Inc is an energy holding company. Its purpose is to acquire assets in the proven producing oil and gas assets, refinery and pipeline sectors of the energy industry and other synergistic assets. The company has formed several partnerships to grow its core business organically through strategic alliances diversifying its interest in green energy through biomass production, waste to energy, wood pellets production, syn gas, bio char production and plastics to synthetic crude. It has several core divisions which provide support to its operations and customers such as PGI Transportation & Logistics, and PGI Commodities Trading.