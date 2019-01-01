QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Pingify International Inc is a development stage. The company is a software technology start-up engaged in the development of computer software solutions. It develops a communication system that allows the user to control the flow of information from any website by requesting only useful and relevant data. The activities are carried out through the region of Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pingify International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pingify International (PGFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pingify International (OTCEM: PGFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pingify International's (PGFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pingify International.

Q

What is the target price for Pingify International (PGFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pingify International

Q

Current Stock Price for Pingify International (PGFY)?

A

The stock price for Pingify International (OTCEM: PGFY) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pingify International (PGFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pingify International.

Q

When is Pingify International (OTCEM:PGFY) reporting earnings?

A

Pingify International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pingify International (PGFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pingify International.

Q

What sector and industry does Pingify International (PGFY) operate in?

A

Pingify International is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.