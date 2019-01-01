Pigeon (OTC:PGENY), Dividends

Pigeon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pigeon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pigeon.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pigeon (PGENY). The last dividend payout was on May 14, 2012 and was $0.11
