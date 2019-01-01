ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pigeon
(OTCPK:PGENY)
3.70
0.105[2.92%]
At close: Jun 1
7.81
4.1100[111.08%]
After Hours: 9:05AM EDT
Day High/Low3.7 - 3.7
52 Week High/Low3.55 - 7.82
Open / Close3.7 / 3.7
Float / Outstanding- / 478.5M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 0.8K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E23.31
50d Avg. Price4.16
Div / Yield0.16/4.44%
Payout Ratio91.7
EPS5.47
Total Float-

Pigeon (OTC:PGENY), Dividends

Pigeon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pigeon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Pigeon Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Pigeon (PGENY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pigeon.

Q
What date did I need to own Pigeon (PGENY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pigeon (PGENY). The last dividend payout was on May 14, 2012 and was $0.11

Q
How much per share is the next Pigeon (PGENY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pigeon (PGENY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on May 14, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Pigeon (OTCPK:PGENY)?
A

The most current yield for Pigeon (PGENY) is 0.00% and is payable next on May 14, 2012

Browse dividends on all stocks.