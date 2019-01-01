QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.26 - 0.75
Mkt Cap
106.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
400.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PGS ASA provides images and 3D models of the subsurface beneath the ocean floor. Oil-market participants use PGS services to find oil and gas reserves worldwide. The company's complete line of products includes seismic, electromagnetic, and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The majority of revenue is derived from the multiclient segment where it initiates and manages seismic surveys, which PGS acquires, processes, markets and sells to multiple customers on a nonexclusive basis. Products and services are offered in offshore markets around the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PGS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PGS (PGEJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PGS (OTCPK: PGEJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PGS's (PGEJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PGS.

Q

What is the target price for PGS (PGEJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PGS

Q

Current Stock Price for PGS (PGEJF)?

A

The stock price for PGS (OTCPK: PGEJF) is $0.2669 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PGS (PGEJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PGS.

Q

When is PGS (OTCPK:PGEJF) reporting earnings?

A

PGS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PGS (PGEJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PGS.

Q

What sector and industry does PGS (PGEJF) operate in?

A

PGS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.