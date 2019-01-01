QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
0.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
512.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Prime Global Capital Group Inc is engaged in the Malaysian real estate sector. In collaboration with its subsidiaries, the company functions through two main segments; Plantation Business and Real Estate Business. The Real Estate is by far its leading business segment, in terms of revenue. It includes the acquisition and development of commercial and residential real estate properties in Malaysia. The Plantation segment represents its leasing, development, and operation of oil palm plantations.

Prime Global Cap Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prime Global Cap Gr (PGCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prime Global Cap Gr (OTCEM: PGCG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prime Global Cap Gr's (PGCG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prime Global Cap Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Prime Global Cap Gr (PGCG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prime Global Cap Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Prime Global Cap Gr (PGCG)?

A

The stock price for Prime Global Cap Gr (OTCEM: PGCG) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 15:21:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prime Global Cap Gr (PGCG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prime Global Cap Gr.

Q

When is Prime Global Cap Gr (OTCEM:PGCG) reporting earnings?

A

Prime Global Cap Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prime Global Cap Gr (PGCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prime Global Cap Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Prime Global Cap Gr (PGCG) operate in?

A

Prime Global Cap Gr is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.