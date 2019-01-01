PPB Group Bhd is a diversified company working in food and waste management, film distribution, and property development. The company operates flour and animal feed mills, trades grains, and conducts livestock farming across Asia. It also has a segment for processing and distributing foods, oils, and household products. Property development for the company consists of owning and operating various retail, office, and residential properties. Projects range from shopping centers to office buildings and art exhibitions. The film division holds one of the largest cinema chains in Malaysia. Additionally, it distributes films to other theaters, television stations, and businesses with video display capabilities.