QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.91 - 4.56
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.29
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PPB Group Bhd is a diversified company working in food and waste management, film distribution, and property development. The company operates flour and animal feed mills, trades grains, and conducts livestock farming across Asia. It also has a segment for processing and distributing foods, oils, and household products. Property development for the company consists of owning and operating various retail, office, and residential properties. Projects range from shopping centers to office buildings and art exhibitions. The film division holds one of the largest cinema chains in Malaysia. Additionally, it distributes films to other theaters, television stations, and businesses with video display capabilities.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PPB Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PPB Group (PGBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PPB Group (OTCPK: PGBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PPB Group's (PGBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PPB Group.

Q

What is the target price for PPB Group (PGBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PPB Group

Q

Current Stock Price for PPB Group (PGBHF)?

A

The stock price for PPB Group (OTCPK: PGBHF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PPB Group (PGBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PPB Group.

Q

When is PPB Group (OTCPK:PGBHF) reporting earnings?

A

PPB Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PPB Group (PGBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PPB Group.

Q

What sector and industry does PPB Group (PGBHF) operate in?

A

PPB Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.