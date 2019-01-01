QQQ
Global X MSCI Portugal ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (ARCA: PGAL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global X MSCI Portugal ETF's (PGAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL)?

A

The stock price for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (ARCA: PGAL) is $9.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:26:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.

Q

When is Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (ARCA:PGAL) reporting earnings?

A

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X MSCI Portugal ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X MSCI Portugal ETF (PGAL) operate in?

A

Global X MSCI Portugal ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.