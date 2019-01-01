ñol

Procter & Gamble
(NYSE:PG)
145.58
-2.30[-1.56%]
At close: Jun 1
145.64
0.0600[0.04%]
After Hours: 6:57PM EDT
Day High/Low144.71 - 148.12
52 Week High/Low131.94 - 165.35
Open / Close148 / 145.64
Float / Outstanding2.4B / 2.4B
Vol / Avg.7M / 7.7M
Mkt Cap349.3B
P/E25.85
50d Avg. Price154.6
Div / Yield3.65/2.47%
Payout Ratio60.83
EPS1.37
Total Float2.4B

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Key Statistics

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
380.8B
Trailing P/E
25.85
Forward P/E
24.04
PE Ratio (TTM)
25.85
PEG Ratio (TTM)
4.39
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.74
Price / Book (mrq)
7.95
Price / EBITDA
17.84
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
18.01
Earnings Yield
3.87%
Price change 1 M
0.92
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.46
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.6
Tangible Book value per share
-8.33
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
74.5B
Total Assets
120.2B
Total Liabilities
74.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.03
Gross Margin
46.72%
Net Margin
16.96%
EBIT Margin
21.57%
EBITDA Margin
25.13%
Operating Margin
20.76%