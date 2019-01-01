PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX), Dividends

PhenixFIN issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash PhenixFIN generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for PhenixFIN. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on April 15, 2013.
There are no upcoming dividends for PhenixFIN (PFX). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2013 and was $0.47
There are no upcoming dividends for PhenixFIN (PFX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on April 15, 2013
PhenixFIN has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for PhenixFIN (PFX) was $0.47 and was paid out next on April 15, 2013.
Browse dividends on all stocks.