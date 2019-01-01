Petrone Worldwide Inc is an importer, exporter, and distributor of commercial grade tableware, kitchenware products, decorative hotel guest room amenities, lavatory and bathroom fixtures and furniture, food and beverage service items and trendy accessories for the Asian and European marketplaces. It markets and sells its products under Petrone, Front of the house and Room 360 brand names. The firm has Products and Logistics services operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Product segment.