There is no Press for this Ticker
Petrone Worldwide Inc is an importer, exporter, and distributor of commercial grade tableware, kitchenware products, decorative hotel guest room amenities, lavatory and bathroom fixtures and furniture, food and beverage service items and trendy accessories for the Asian and European marketplaces. It markets and sells its products under Petrone, Front of the house and Room 360 brand names. The firm has Products and Logistics services operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Product segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Petrone Worldwide Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Petrone Worldwide (PFWIQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrone Worldwide (OTCEM: PFWIQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Petrone Worldwide's (PFWIQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrone Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for Petrone Worldwide (PFWIQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrone Worldwide

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrone Worldwide (PFWIQ)?

A

The stock price for Petrone Worldwide (OTCEM: PFWIQ) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 18:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petrone Worldwide (PFWIQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrone Worldwide.

Q

When is Petrone Worldwide (OTCEM:PFWIQ) reporting earnings?

A

Petrone Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrone Worldwide (PFWIQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrone Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrone Worldwide (PFWIQ) operate in?

A

Petrone Worldwide is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.