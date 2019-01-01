QQQ
Parallel Flight Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parallel Flight Tech (PFTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parallel Flight Tech (OTCPK: PFTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parallel Flight Tech's (PFTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parallel Flight Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Parallel Flight Tech (PFTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parallel Flight Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Parallel Flight Tech (PFTY)?

A

The stock price for Parallel Flight Tech (OTCPK: PFTY) is $3.5 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 18:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parallel Flight Tech (PFTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parallel Flight Tech.

Q

When is Parallel Flight Tech (OTCPK:PFTY) reporting earnings?

A

Parallel Flight Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parallel Flight Tech (PFTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parallel Flight Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Parallel Flight Tech (PFTY) operate in?

A

Parallel Flight Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.