PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PFSweb
The latest price target for PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) was reported by Needham on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting PFSW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -37.84% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) was provided by Needham, and PFSweb maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PFSweb, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PFSweb was filed on March 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PFSweb (PFSW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $8.00. The current price PFSweb (PFSW) is trading at is $12.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
