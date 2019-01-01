QQQ
Perpetual Federal Savings Bank is a United States-based commercial bank. It is engaged in providing general banking services. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses these deposits to originate permanent mortgage loans secured for residential property, commercial and real estate loans.

Perpetual Federal Savings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perpetual Federal Savings (PFOH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perpetual Federal Savings (OTC: PFOH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perpetual Federal Savings's (PFOH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perpetual Federal Savings.

Q

What is the target price for Perpetual Federal Savings (PFOH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perpetual Federal Savings

Q

Current Stock Price for Perpetual Federal Savings (PFOH)?

A

The stock price for Perpetual Federal Savings (OTC: PFOH) is $40.2 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 18:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Perpetual Federal Savings (PFOH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 13, 2015.

Q

When is Perpetual Federal Savings (OTC:PFOH) reporting earnings?

A

Perpetual Federal Savings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perpetual Federal Savings (PFOH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perpetual Federal Savings.

Q

What sector and industry does Perpetual Federal Savings (PFOH) operate in?

A

Perpetual Federal Savings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.