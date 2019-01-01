ñol

Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd
(NYSE:PFO)
10.06
0.13[1.31%]
At close: Jun 1
10.15
0.0900[0.89%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low9.92 - 10.08
52 Week High/Low9.05 - 13.73
Open / Close9.92 / 10.06
Float / Outstanding- / 13M
Vol / Avg.21.2K / 25.9K
Mkt Cap131.2M
P/E11.03
50d Avg. Price10.5
Div / Yield0.79/7.92%
Payout Ratio89.89
EPS-
Total Float-

Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE:PFO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Nov 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd Questions & Answers

Q
When is Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE:PFO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE:PFO)?
A

There are no earnings for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd

Q
What were Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd’s (NYSE:PFO) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd

