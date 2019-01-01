P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.190
Quarterly Revenue
$14M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$14M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of P & F Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
P & F Industries Questions & Answers
When is P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) reporting earnings?
P & F Industries (PFIN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were P & F Industries’s (NASDAQ:PFIN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $15.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.